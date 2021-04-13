Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.86.

Shares of CMI opened at $261.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 52 week low of $140.93 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

