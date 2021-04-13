CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Boosted by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,373 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

