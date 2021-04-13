CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,419. CyberOptics has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

