D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,070,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

