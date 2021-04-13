Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149,634 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Harvard Bioscience worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 77,375 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.85 million, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBIO. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

