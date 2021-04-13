Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vectrus by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $355.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

