Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 138,799 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,799 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 790,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 106,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

