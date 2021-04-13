Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Shares Down 16.4%

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) shares traded down 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.35. 17,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 4,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment. The company deploys mobile applications for retail stores, warehousing and distribution, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and field mobility industries.

