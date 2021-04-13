Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $316.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.78. 2,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,725. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.00. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $128.92 and a 12-month high of $348.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 23.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

