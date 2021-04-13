DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

