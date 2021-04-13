DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.03 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 126.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 417,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

