DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.13 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in NVR by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in NVR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,873.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,660.00 and a twelve month high of $4,944.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,644.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4,328.91.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,977.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

