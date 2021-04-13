DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,016 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

