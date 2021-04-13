DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 584.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.