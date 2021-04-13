Delphy (DPY) Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $86,084.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00056120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00084137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.64 or 0.00627947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038147 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

