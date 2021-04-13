Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 766,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,280,403. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

