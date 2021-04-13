Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 98.5% in March

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 57,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,756. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

