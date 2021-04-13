Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 210

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 181 ($2.36).

LON NWG opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.19. The stock has a market cap of £22.62 billion and a PE ratio of -32.06. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 201 ($2.63).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

