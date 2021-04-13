Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $29.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

