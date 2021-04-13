Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.59 ($60.69).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW opened at €48.49 ($57.04) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.63.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.