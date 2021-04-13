Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPSGY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

