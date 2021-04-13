Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 21,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTCWY. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

