Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $22.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 155.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 143,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,909,400. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

