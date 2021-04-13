Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,450 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,288.24 ($42.96).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,162 ($41.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £73.99 billion and a PE ratio of 65.88. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,200 ($41.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,989.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,887.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 544 shares of company stock worth $1,667,696.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

