Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $11.24 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00004975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and $20,371.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002773 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000120 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.07 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,588,298 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

