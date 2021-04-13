Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $98.00 at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.85.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.