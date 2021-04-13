Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. Discovery has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Discovery by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Discovery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Discovery by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.