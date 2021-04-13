Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

DIV opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.28. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$306.61 million and a P/E ratio of -33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Diversified Royalty to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

