Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$306.61 million and a P/E ratio of -33.73. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

