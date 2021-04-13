Dnb Asa’s (DNHBY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DNHBY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dnb Asa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dnb Asa has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

