Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.20.

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

TSE DCBO opened at C$59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.79. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$14.45 and a 1 year high of C$86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -225.92.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

