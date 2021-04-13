DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Trading 7% Higher

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $228.73 and last traded at $228.40. 117,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,226,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

