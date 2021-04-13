Domani Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Alliance grew its position in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in American Express by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $121.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.