Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $264.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $264.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average is $245.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

