Domani Wealth LLC Sells 404 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $138.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

