Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $65.85

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.85, but opened at $63.00. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

RDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

