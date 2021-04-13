Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$14.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIR.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

DIR.UN opened at C$13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.72.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

