Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of DCT opened at $42.21 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -383.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $624,487.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 261,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,943,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock worth $298,896,496. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at $190,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

