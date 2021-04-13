Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 175,000 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00.

OXLC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 1,297,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,063. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

