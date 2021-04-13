Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Total were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after buying an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter worth $18,126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Total by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,216 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 396,998 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

