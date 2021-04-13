Eaton Vance Management Has $3.34 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Loews by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

