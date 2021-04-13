Eaton Vance Management Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 239.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

