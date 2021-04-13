Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,252 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

