Eaton Vance Management Sells 16,973 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

