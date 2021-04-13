Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 71,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,785. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.