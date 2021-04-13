E&G Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,996 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,999,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000.

IEF stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $118.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

