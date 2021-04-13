E&G Advisors LP Sells 600 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of LLY opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.74 and a 200 day moving average of $172.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

