E&G Advisors LP Takes $314,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,500,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.66 and a fifty-two week high of $230.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.74.

