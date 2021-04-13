Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $74,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.0% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 226,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Shares of LLY opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.21. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.