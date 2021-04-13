Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENCR remained flat at $$0.08 on Tuesday. Ener-Core has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

